A 5-star take on Maa ka khana

The main meal consists of Jackfruit Curry, Badi Aloo Baingan, Mustard Gobhi Fish, Ahuna Meat (made in earthen pots), Dry Ivy Gourd, rice, paratha with fried chanuris made of rice, and tilauris (made of til). Mishra, a Bihari, says: “In northern India, people eat rice only with gravy. In this region, however, they eat it with dry vegetables and dry meat preparation too. The food on the platter is made in every house in Bihar. It’s simple and homely. I can say that the style of cooking has been borrowed from my mother’s kitchen and the most basic styles of cooking from the region.”

Tastes like home

The ahuna meat, for instance, comes from Champaran, a place made famous by Mahatma Gandhi’s 1917 Satyagraha. “It is slow cooked over an open flame in an earthen pot. We don’t use water and tomatoes for this dish. It is marinated overnight and slowly cooks itself in its own juices,” he adds. The mutton is soft and succulent, reminiscent of the Champaran meat from back home. Another standout is the jackfruit vegetable.

“During Holi, when we don’t make meat at home, katahal (jackfruit) is the perfect substitute. We use the ones without seeds, to get the meaty texture,” says Mishra, adding that as he is from Bhagalpur, his staple food also includes these influences. For example, he likes fish curry with cauliflower. “The marrying of vegetarian items with fish may seem strange, but it tastes great,” he says. The feast concludes with khaja and gujiya, much-loved sweets of the region.

“India is a diverse country, with different flavours at every 25 km. We tried the Purvaiya cuisine this time, up next, we are exploring recipes from undivided Punjab. It is our attempt to promote regional food,”says chef Wadhera.