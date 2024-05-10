AAP leaders meet RWAs in IP Extension, promise overall development if voted

NEW DELHI: As part of their election campaign, senior AAP leaders on Thursday held a meeting with the office bearers of Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) in IP Extension in East Delhi.

“The agenda of the AAP leaders’ interaction was to present the progress report of Arvind Kejriwal’s governance model over the last 10 years, highlighting its transformative impact on the lives of Delhi residents, and to outline a governance vision for the next 5 years for the Lok Sabha constituency,” a statement said.

The AAP leaders appealed to the RWA members to choose an accountable MP who works for the people and assured developing trans Yamuna area.

“Delhi government’s world-class schools, provision of 24x7 and free electricity, quality health facilities through Mohalla clinics, installation of CCTV cameras and streetlights, and the development of roads and streets in colonies, are all a result of Kejriwal’s dedication towards public welfare."

"However, all that the BJP has done is to obstruct the AAP’s work and perpetuate a state of neglect for RWAs in East Delhi. This election is a chance to set the constituency on a united path of progress, from across all levels of governance under the CM’s vision,” MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi said during the meeting.

“We have remained committed to improving the condition of the RWAs in Delhi and bolstering the city’s ecosystem. Along with working on a war footing to clear the Ghazipur landfill, the AAP government has accelerated efforts to improve the education system in MCD schools. In the financial year 2024, the government has allocated the largest grant ever for this purpose, signalling a strong commitment to providing effective education for the city’s children,” the Mayor further stated.