AAP says probe agency affidavit is against law

NEW DELHI: The legal team of Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday objected to the affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposing his interim bail in the Supreme Court.

The team said that a formal complaint has been lodged with the SC’s registry. Denouncing the ED’s affidavit as a blatant disregard of legal procedures, the AAP said the affidavit was submitted without seeking the SC approval and issued at a time when the matter is slated for a final decision in the top court.

Questioning the ED objection to the interim bail, AAP said it was known that even after two years of investigation, not a single rupee or piece of evidence has been recovered incriminating anybody in AAP. Further, the grounds for Kejriwal’s arrest are based on statements made by other implicated persons — Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, Sarath Reddy, Satya Vijay Naik, and a close aide of an ex-BJP CM.