BJP protests near Congress HQ over Sam Pitroda’s remark

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near the Congress headquarters at Akbar Road on Thursday, calling for an apology from party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, regarding Sam Pitroda’s controversial remarks. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva who led the protests said divisive comments by Congress leaders towards citizens insult the unity and integrity of the nation.

“This comment is not just a statement, but a deliberate attempt to divide people on the basis of colour. After 70 years of looting people, Congress and Rahul Gandhi are promoting discrimination among people of the country,” Sachdeva said.

BJP leader and the party’s candidate from the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency said, “Sam Pitroda’s statement is an insult to the nation and no citizen will tolerate it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said if BJP is to be abused, I can tolerate it, but if the abuse is directed at the 140 crore people of the country, it will not be tolerated. Sam Pitroda’s statement is not just a statement, but an insult to the country, and every nationalist is on the streets against this comment.”