Congress to highlight ‘5 Nyay’ guarantee during campaign in Delhi

NEW DELHI: During its door-to-door campaign, Congress will highlight to the voters “five Nyay” (promises) mentioned in the manifesto, party’s Delhi-unit interim president Devender Yadav said on Thursday.

Congress has claimed that five promises—justice for youth, women, farmers, workers, and participatory justice—will be fulfilled if the party’s is voted to power in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The other promises are the right to employment and apprenticeships for youth in a series of assurances.

“Leaders, office-bearers and workers will distribute pamphlets to educate people about the party’s promise to uplift the condition of youth, women, farmers, labour, marginalised, lower and middle class and others struggling to make ends meet,” Yadav said.

He stated that Congress workers will hold padayatras and ‘nukaad’ (local) meetings for the party candidates.

“Congress will take people out of poverty and bring the inflation down,” he said.

Yadav alleged that if the BJP gets another term at the Centre, it will change the Constitution and end democracy.

“The Constitution was framed after much deliberations among Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Moulana Azad and other towering leaders of the Independence movement to protect democracy and the rights of the people, but the BJP is determined to change the Constitution if it gets over 400 seats in this Lok Sabha election,” he alleged.

Training its guns at the BJP, the Congress leader alleged that people witnessed neither development work nor welfare in the past ten years, “as all promises and assurances were deceptions to fool the people.”

The Congress is contesting three of seven seats in Delhi.