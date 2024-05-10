Granting interim bail to Kejriwal does not amount to privilege to politicians: SC

NEW DELHI: Granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would not amount to grant of privilege or special status to politicians, the Supreme Court on Friday said, while observing that the AAP leader has no criminal antecedents and is not a threat to the society.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, while granting interim bail till June 1 to Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, rejected the submission of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that granting the relief for Lok Sabha campaigning will create a separate class of politicians.

"We would reject the argument that the reasoning recorded by us in the paragraphs results in grant of privilege or special status to politicians. As observed in the paragraphs , several peculiarities of the case have weighed with us," it said.

It noted that the investigation in the case has remained pending since August 2022 and Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 this year.

"The appellant  Arvind Kejriwal is the Chief Minister of Delhi and a leader of one of the national parties. No doubt, serious accusations have been made, but he has not been convicted. He does not have any criminal antecedents. He is not a threat to society," the bench said.