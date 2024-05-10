In Delhi's Mangolpuri, most residents worried over rising street crimes, threat to women safety

NEW DELHI: If the national capital is usually considered “the crime capital of India,” then Mangolpuri—which, according to official data, sees the most criminal cases— will have to shoulder a lot of the blame.
According to the local police, the phones keep ringing off the hook in this assembly. During weekends, the police receive approximately about 100 to 150 distress calls on the police helpline number.
Talking about the issues of this assembly- poor maintenance of parks and community halls, irregular water supply and garbage management, and lack of hospitals and higher education institutes are the key concerns of this assembly.
“One major issue which any of us will highlight is crime. We need support from the government to ensure that this area becomes safe for the residents and, especially, women. Imagine the impact on children living here. It “s terrible,” one of the residents, Vijay Kumar, said.
Mangolpuri, an urban village, is one of the assembly segments situated in the North-West region of Delhi with a population of over 13,000. It is famous for ‘Kali Mata Mandir’, where devotees come from all across India.
The assembly houses an industrial area known as one of India’s largest tile and marble markets. Various small—and medium-scale industries and corporate buildings are nearby.
The reserved assembly is dominated by Jats and Brahmins, while unauthorised colonies and slums have mostly Dalit and Muslim voters. Mangolpuri assembly is divided into three wards—Mangolpuri A, Mangolpuri B and Rohini-C.
In the 2020 polls, Rakhi Birla of the Aam Aadmi Party won the election from Mangolpuri against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Karam Singh Karma with a margin of 30,116 votes. It saw a straight contest between the AAP’s Rakhi Birla and the BJP’s Karam Singh Karma. Birla, a social worker-turned-politician, defeated former Congress minister Raj Kumar Chauhan in the constituency. A former journalist, in 2013, she was the youngest minister in the Kejriwal cabinet.
According to the last poll data, there are 1,78,940 total electors, with 82,818 female voters and 96,113 male voters.
From the North West Delhi, INDIA bloc has fielded former BJP MP Udit Raj on the Congress ticket to take on Yoegndra Chandolia of the saffron party. He is councillor from the Dev Nagar of Karol Bagh and member of standing committee.
