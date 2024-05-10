Kejriwal bail: Celebrations at AAP office; workers dance to dhol beats, raise slogans

NEW DELHI: Clad in yellow T-shirts, AAP supporters danced to dhol beats and fed each other sweets at the party office here on Friday as they celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to grant Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interim bail in a money laundering case.

Slogans like "Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal ji choot gaye", "Modi ji ja rahe hain, Kejriwal ji aa rahe hain," and "Dekho dekho kon aaya, sher aaya sher aaya" rent the air at the AAP office.

Many supporters carried posters with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi written on them.

In a major relief to Kejriwal and the AAP, the Supreme Court earlier on Friday granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal, arrested in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.