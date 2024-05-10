MCD steps up action against pollution in city

NEW DELHI: In an effort to mitigate air and dust pollution in the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is implementing a series of measures including proactive management of dust pollution from roads and open areas, establishment of dedicated construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection sites, and the implementation of greenery and plantation programs.

“There is a special emphasis on optimizing the use of mechanized road sweeping machines, implementing effective manual road sweeping, and utilizing water sprinklers to suppress dust particles,” the civic body said in a statement on Thursday.

With a special focus on mitigating dust pollution, the MCD has announced plans to install interlocking pave blocks at seven parking sites in Shahdara South Zone and one in Najafgarh Zone. Moreover, the agency is undertaking maintenance activities such as repairing unpaved roads, broken roads, and potholes to further address dust pollution concerns.

To bolster its efforts, the MCD has deployed 52 Mechanical Road Sweepers (MRS) for sweeping PWD roads and 225 water sprinklers, including 28 mobile anti-smog guns (ASGs), to suppress dust particles on various roads. In addition, 20 anti-smog guns have been installed at MCD facilities and another 15 at identified high-rise buildings.