Minor boy molested in Delhi metro, accused held

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly inappropriately touching and molesting a minor boy in the Delhi Metro, an official said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Jitender Gautam, a resident of village Khera Khurd in northwest Delhi.

According to the official, the accused was arrested after a minor boy, on May 3, wrote on social media platform, X, that he was touched inappropriately while travelling by the metro to his residence. According to the complainant, the incident began near the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, when a person touched his hip with his finger while boarding the metro.

“The complainant thought it may have happened by mistake. But the accused continued to molest the minor boy until the metro reached Kashmere Gate station. Subsequently, a case was registered in Rajiv Chowk metro police station and the investigation has been taken up” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) R G Naik.

During investigation, CCTV footages of 15 metro stations from Rajiv Chowk to Jahangir Puri Metro Station were scanned to identify the accused who committed the act with the minor. “It came to notice that the accused alighted at Jahangir Puri metro station. The travel history of the suspect was checked and found that he boarded the metro from the Kaushambi station. Later, teams were dispatched to Jahangir Puri and Kaushambi metro stations to establish the identity and to check the whereabouts of the accused,” the senior officer said.

The DCP said CCTV footages from the proximity of Kaushambi metro station was scanned and the accused was found taking a service road after alighting from the station. “A number of shopkeepers, guards and locals were enquired about the accused, showing photograph of the suspect. After continued efforts and local intelligence, the accused Jitender Gautam was apprehended,” said the DCP.