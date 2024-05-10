Traditional solutions for a cooler summer

As the month of May begins, the city of Hyderabad along with the rest of the country is battling extreme temperatures. The quest for staying cool takes on new urgency as the mercury continues to soar. People turn to air-conditioners, coolers, and even cold water to stay cool in this scorching heat. However, these solutions are short-lived and might even have adverse effects on one’s health. The ongoing environmental crisis must also be considered as it is also one of the reasons for the rising temperatures.

People around the world are looking for creative, eco-friendly methods to beat the heat without increasing environmental problems. Ideas ranging from innovative architecture designs to clever lifestyle changes are the focal point of many discussions surrounding the extreme heat. However, instead of focusing on the new ways, we should look at how our ancestors dealt with heat in the past when there was an absence of modern-day technology. Some of these methods are not just considerate of environmental crisis but also have health benefits.