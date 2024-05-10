Voters can avail of free drop services through bike taxis, says Delhi poll body

NEW DELHI: In a bid to provide last mile connectivity to the electors on the day of voting, the Chief Electoral Office, Delhi, has collaborated with a bike taxi aggregator to provide voters free of charge drop service to their homes from the polling stations.

“Strengthening voter participation in the Lok Sabha elections through augmented last mile connectivity for the electors of Delhi, the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) announced a strategic partnership with Rapido, a bike ride-sharing company,” the poll body announced on Thursday.

As per the arrangement decided with Rapido, eligible voters in Delhi will be provided with an option to avail a free of charge ride from the polling booths to their home on the day of voting.

The availability of bike riders at polling stations across the city will be facilitated and ensured at the nearby designated polling booths, the CEO said. “On the day of voting, voters in Delhi, after casting their vote, can conveniently book & avail a complimentary bike ride from the polling station through Rapido app. A dedicated rider will pick up the elector from the polling station and ensure their safe return to home,” it informed.

According to the poll body, this collaboration aims to address transportation barriers and encourage citizens to exercise their democratic right to vote.

“Recognizing the importance of maximizing voter turnout, the Chief Electoral Officer Delhi has taken proactive measures to ensure comfortable commute from polling stations for all eligible voters,” it said in a statement.

“By offering option of free bike rides on the polling day, we aim to ensure ease of voting experience and to encourage citizens to exercise their vote & contribute to the democratic process. Every vote counts and it is essential to ensure that every eligible voter can cast their vote without hindrance,” P Krishnamurthy, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, said.