Youth want jobs, monthly allowance: DYFI

NEW DELHI: In a letter to political parties over the expectation of the younger generations, the Delhi-unit of student body, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), on Thursday alleged that past ten years were all about “deteriorating education, increasing unemployment and joblessness among the youth.”

The student body stated that the key issue among the youths is employment.

“Make Bhagat Singh National Urban Employment Guarantee Act, and give 200 days of employment to every youth seeking a job. They should be given minimum wages in this category,” it said.

“Give unemployment allowance to the youth so that they can live a respectable life. This allowance should be increased from time to time according to the inflation rate in products and services in different areas of the country,” it added.

The organisation demanded at least one government college, library and a playground at every block level and sought concessional metro passes.