Bail doesn’t prove CM’s innocence, even criminals get released on parole: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of BJP on Friday said that getting interim bail does not mean that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not guilty or acquitted and moreover he will be soon back in the jail like any other criminal.

“We respect the Supreme Court’s decision but getting interim bail does not mean that the Chief Minister is not guilty,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

According to him, sometimes even criminals are released on parole, and it is a legal process, which does not prove that Kejriwal, who was the main culprit in the multi-million rupee liquor scam, is innocent.

“Truth may have been delayed but it’s not defeated because the truth is that only Kejriwal is responsible for the liquor scam in Delhi, pushing youth into addiction, and bringing in a new liquor policy to fill his pockets,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

He said that the way Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are trying to portray that Kejriwal has been acquitted, they are once again “misleading” the people of Delhi and “betraying” them.

Sachdeva said that the Aam Aadmi Party has no local issues for the elections because as a state government, they have done nothing in the last 10 years, so they created a stir in the name of Arvind Kejriwal being jailed and are now trying to create a deceptive atmosphere of coming out of jail, which the people of Delhi will not buy, and BJP candidates will win on all 7 seats in the upcoming elections.