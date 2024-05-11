Congress hails bail to Kejriwal, says it will give boost to INDIA campaign

NEW DELHI: The Opposition in the city seems to be relieved as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walks out from Tihar on bail. The Congress believes that the development would energise the campaign.

“We hope that the Prime Minister gets enough time after June 4, when he becomes the former Prime Minister, to introspect sitting in Sabarmati Ashram at the kind of politics he has indulged into. We hope the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren also gets justice,” Congress media department head Pawan Khera said.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Devender Yadav also hailed the decision to grant bail to Kejriwal. The party had been arguing that Kejriwal’s arrest was an attempt to keep him out of the Lok Sabha campaign.

The Congress party was in power at the Centre and in states for several decades, and also in the Opposition, but the party had always played a constructive role, never a vindictive one, Yadav said.

“During the Congress rule, the government never put Opposition CMs and leaders in jail. In 10 years, the country has been witnessing vindictive politics under the BJP government which misused the probe agencies to harass the opposition,” Yadav said.