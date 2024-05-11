Hope in solitude

As Coronavirus tore through nations, it brought with it a heavy sense of gloom; a projection of uncertainty hovered like a dark cloud, with a dreary vision of what the future held. Artist Valay Gada encapsulates these emotions through his exhibition 'Cloud Pruning', a Japanese term used for the topiary technique of training trees and shrubs into shapes resembling clouds. For this, the Delhi-based artist shifts from his usual commentaries on climate change and urbanisation to that of an internal dialogue.

"I look at clouds as something which drags you down, which obscures vision, and the act of pruning takes that away. The inspiration for the artwork began during the pandemic, especially in the second wave when everyone was suffering. Though I like solitude, I started conjuring my own devils. Self-doubt crept in and I kept questioning my work as an artist, and where it was going. There was an absolute lack of direction and the search for that is what steered the whole show," Gada says.

It was during his walks with his dogs at The Ridge in Delhi that he began observing the nature and chaos around him that triggered his existential crisis, questioning his pursuit of art. "Every time I walked on these roads; it reminded me of Robert Frost's The Road not Taken. There's a bit of regret for the road I didn't take. And you have to live with the consequences of the road path that you do take," he says.

The first installation that catches the eye is 'Paper Dream', a glimpse of his past large floral sculptural style. The artist creates a bougainvillea sculpture from brass, stoneware clay. Before the sculpture lies a bed of pressed flowers with paper bougainvillea strewn across the installation.

“I came across a carpet of bougainvillea flowers during my walks. They are also known as paper flowers. They are very fragile like paper and survive in really arid conditions. They don't need to be watered to actually bloom. So, for me, these represent dreams that we start off with when we are growing up. They are massive, vivid and colourful. Yet not all of them come to fruition,” he says.