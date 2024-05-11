Kanhaiya Kumar, Harsh Malhotra not voters in their constituencies

NEW DELHI: Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar and BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra, who are busy mobilizing voters for each vote each in the capital, ironically, will not be able to vote for themselves. Both the candidates are not the voters of the constituencies they are contesting.

Malhotra, the BJP candidate from East Delhi lives with his family in Rohtas Nagar assembly constituency which comes under the North-East Delhi parliamentary seat, and his vote is also in the same area. However, he can vote for his counterpart on the North east sea Manoj Tiwari.

Similarly, Congress candidate from North-East Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar is not a voter of the constituency where he is a candidate. In fact, Kanhaiya’s vote is in Teghra assembly constituency of Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in Bihar. Kumar was a candidate from this seat in 2019 from CPI (M).

At the same time, the Gandhi family, which is holding public meetings across the country to make the Congress candidates victorious, will also not be able to vote for their candidates in the city.

Congress party chairperson president Sonia Gandhi, party’s MP Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will not be able to vote for their party’s candidate in this election as their votes fall in the New Delhi constituency from where Aam Aadmi Party candidate Somnath Bharti is fighting election under INDIA alliance agreement.

Congress and AAP are in poll alliance in the national capital and are contesting under 3:4 seat sharing agreement. They will campaign together.