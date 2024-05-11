Kidnapped minor girl sexually assaulted: Delhi police

NEW DELHI: Investigation into the kidnapping of an 8-year-old girl has revealed that the child was sexually assaulted by the accused kidnapper, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Arjun, alias Md Umar, a resident of Andheria Mod in the Mehrauli area, was arrested, the officer added.

DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said, around 3 pm on May 6, the kidnapping of an 8-year-old girl was reported at Kotla Mubarakpur police station. The father of the victim girl, resident of Wazir Nagar, told the officers that an unknown person had taken his daughter. Accordingly, the police registered a case and began probing by initially scanning CCTV footages from the area.

“Multiple CCTV cameras in the area of Bapu Park, Uday Chand Marg, Kotla Mubarakpur, Gurudwara Road, South Ex-1, Pilanji Village, and other areas were checked in order to trace from where the accused had reached the place,” the DCP said, adding it was revealed that the accused came from South Ex-1 Bus Stop and had taken the victim in the same direction. Through intelligence from local sources, the accused Arjun was nabbed from his jhuggi in Andheri Mod and the girl was rescued.

“During the examination, the victim disclosed that the accused sold her nose pin and got her new clothes and food. She also informed that the accused had changed her clothes and sexually assaulted her,” the DCP said. Later, the victim’s medical examination was conducted at AIIMS which confirmed sexual assault and slight abrasion on the victim’s upper body.