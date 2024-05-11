Man stabbed to death during robbery in Delhi, three held

NEW DELHI: A man was stabbed to death by three people during a robbery bid in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area, an official said, adding that the accused, identified as Suraj (19), Rohit alias Rayata (18), and Major (18), were arrested.

According to police, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a stabbing incident was reported at Harsh Vihar police station. “He had been stabbed in the chest and left hand. Later, the victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

During probe, technical surveillance was mounted and intelligence was also collected from the local sources. “Based on gathered information, teams identified the suspects and checked their residences but they were absconding. Teams conducted raids at possible hideouts and nabbed Major and Rahul from Shalimar Garden area,” the officer said.The third accused Suraj was held from Sonipat, Haryana.

The accused admitted to their crime, saying they used to commit petty crimes to meet their daily needs,