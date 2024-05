AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Monday alleged being assaulted by the Delhi Chief Minister's aide.

Maliwal alleged that she was beaten up inside the CM's residence. The MP claimed that she was assaulted by CM's personal secretary Bhibav Kumar. She accused Kumar of misbehaving with her.

According to reports by the media, Maliwal called the Delhi police, which led to the police coming to the CM's residence.