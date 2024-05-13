Confident of ‘400 paar’: BJP bigwigs

NEW DELHI: With polling in Delhi merely a fortnight away, senior BJP leaders have started campaigning aggresively for their seven candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, while slamming the AAP government and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal.

The city saw presence of BJP bigwigs like Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Virendra Sachdeva, Om Prakash Dhankar, M S Sirsa, Dr Alka Gurjar, Tejasvi Surya, Vanathi Srinivasan, Prem Chand Bairwa, and Rajvardhan Singh Rathore who engaged in public dialogue and campaigned for the local candidates.

Sarma expressed confidence in winning 400 seats in the ensuing polls. Responding to Kejriwal’s remark at a poll rally where he said if the people vote for the AAP on May 25, he would not have to go back to jail, Sarma said Kejriwal is suffering from memory loss after 52 days of imprisonment.

Delhi BJP’s Scheduled Tribes Morcha organized a gathering of migrants from the northeastern states and Bengal settled in Delhi for various reasons. Addressing the gathering, Sarma said, PM Modi has a special place in his heart for the Northeast, which strongly reiterates that the Northeast is an integral part of the country.

Now, there is a significant difference in the behaviour towards students and children from the Northeast living elsewhere, Sarma asserted. “The people of the Northeast know how much attention is to be paid to words of a criminal, they do not pay heed to what Kejriwal says,” he jibed.