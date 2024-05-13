Jamna-paar, its issues will remain ignored, rue Gokalpur residents

NEW DELHI: One of the worst affected areas in northeast Delhi during the infamous Delhi Riots of 2020; a place that has witnessed major fire incidents causing severe damage to the lives and lands of innocents, with the most recent incident in 2022 which killed seven people–this is Gokulpur.

The assembly was created following reshuffles by the delimitation commission of 2008. It is a cluster of 45 unauthorised colonies and a resettlement colony. Also, it is one of the 12 constituencies reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. Of the 1.94 lakh voters here, about 90,000 (46%) are from scheduled subcastes like Khatik, Mallaha, Koli and Valmiki.

Opened drains, homelessness, acute water crisis, unauthorised colonies removed from public amenities are some of the perpetual problems for Gokulpur residents. Unfortunately, as residents say, this part of Delhi will always remain underdeveloped.

In Gokalpur assembly constituency, there are a total of four wards, namely Harsh Vihar, Saboli, Gokalpuri and Joharipur. In January this year, the municipal corporation had promised that within six months, the Gokulpur Drain would be covered for public safety; a library would be fully established and the civic body would set up a dispensary for local health needs. However, residents worry if any of these promises will ever be fulfilled.