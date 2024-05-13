Keeping cool and fragrant in summer

How do we tackle the stern summer heat and the vagaries of living in hot dry and humid climates? Bathing is essential and not many of us realise its importance until we develop all sorts all skin problems like itchiness, prickly heat, and body odour besides lethargy and an overall sluggish feeling. Bathing with the right ingredients can change the way you look and feel in the summer months. Essentials for a bath should be a good back-brush, nail brush, pumice stone or loofah, lots of bubble bath and maybe even a duck for company.
I remember once while I was visiting Pakistan, I had a very hectic schedule one evening. I locked myself up in the bathroom and took a rather long time setting the mood with music, lots of bubble bath, bath salts, a bottle of wine. Taking a leisurely bath should be like making love, either with a Do Not Disturb sign outside the door or with everything organised to avoid any interruptions! Soak yourself for at least 30 minutes a week in a tub to which the following can be added:
One cup of milk powder
½ kg rose petals
10 drops geranium oil
Mint leaves
Chamomile herb
One-cup oatmeal
Lavender flower or five tsp lavender oil
Everyday care
For today’s women, time and profession are of utmost importance but so is her body. To keep it looking and feeling silky smooth, fragrant, here’s a simple way to take a shower everyday and keep your skin soft and supple.Cut squares of surgical bandage and add the following body goodies:
1 tps starch
1 tps milk powder
1 tps rose petals
1 tps oatmeal or
rice powder
A few drops of lavender oil
Tie the bandages tightly with a rubber band. You can make bouquet garnis of these to last two weeks by making cotton squares and tying them with a ribbon or string and keeping them in an attractive jar on your bathroom shelf. Whether you are a shower bather or a bucket and mug bather, you can use this. The rice powder a starch will act as a natural tightener, the rose petals will tone the skin and keep it feeling fragrant. The oatmeal will help as a natural exfoliator and the milk powder will keep you soft and smooth.
For summer itches
Take a honey and vinegar bath. To a bucket of water add a cup of vinegar and a tsp of honey. This reduces irritation, relieves tiredness and will soothe any sunburn. The summer months and strong UV rays often make the skin dry and patchy. To lessen the effect, fill your bucket or tub of water with the following: 3 tsp olive oil, 2 tsp rose oil, 2 tsp honey, and 2 tsp your favourite perfume or eau-de-cologne.
You can also keep a jar of readymade cleansing grains in the bathroom. Make a scrub by mixing the following: 2 cups dried powdered green peas, 1 cup gram flour, 1 cup dried orange peel powder, 1 cup dried lemon peel powder, 1 cup powdered almonds. Just scrub all over the body.
Pampering baths
Baths can be made quite interesting with bath powders, flowers, spices and fruits to re-create the smell of the sea or floral and fruity fragrances. Lemon slices dipped in the water will leave your skin smelling fresh and clean. Rubbing yourself briskly with a soft towel will make you feel tingling warm. When you are thoroughly dry (don’t forget to wipe between your toes and other areas that most people miss) moisturise your skin with a light cream moisturiser or a few drops of sandalwood oil followed by a refreshing talcum.
suparna trikha
The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert
@suparnatrikha