One lakh fined for pollution certificate violations in 4 months in Delhi: Traffic cops

NEW DELHI: Delhi witnessed a rise of 30% in traffic violations this year for not having a Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) compared to the same period in the first four months of 2023.
According to data shared by the Delhi Traffic Police, a total of 1,01,164 instances of PUCC violations were recorded during this period, marking a significant increase from the 78,169 challans documented in the same timeframe in 2023.
A senior police officer said the spike in violations also highlighted the persistent challenge of vehicular pollution in Delhi, known for its alarming levels of air pollution.
Notably, the Delhi Traffic Police has also conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top ten traffic circles, including Model Town, Karol Bagh, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, and Tilak Nagar among others, with the highest number of challans issued for PUCC violations this year.
“This detailed examination has pinpointed regions where such traffic violations occur most frequently. By identifying these areas, targeted enforcement measures can be implemented to promote adherence to traffic regulations,” said the official, adding, that by rigorously monitoring and enforcing PUCC regulations, traffic cops aim to cultivate a culture of compliance with emissions standards among motorists.
Air pollution is a major problem in the national capital, and it is caused by a number of factors, including emissions from vehicles. It is mandatory for vehicles plying in India, to have valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) and to carry a copy of it.
The purpose behind this is to allow only those vehicles on the roads that are following emission norms as regulated by the Government of India.
A valid PUCC certifies that a vehicle has qualified for the parametres established by the government and undergone a pollution control test; thus ensuring that the emission of pollutants like hydrocarbons is within a prescribed range.
The vehicles plying without valid PUCC are booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and the prescribed punishment is a fine of `10,000, besides disqualification of license for 3 months.