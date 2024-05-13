One lakh fined for pollution certificate violations in 4 months in Delhi: Traffic cops

NEW DELHI: Delhi witnessed a rise of 30% in traffic violations this year for not having a Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) compared to the same period in the first four months of 2023.

According to data shared by the Delhi Traffic Police, a total of 1,01,164 instances of PUCC violations were recorded during this period, marking a significant increase from the 78,169 challans documented in the same timeframe in 2023.

A senior police officer said the spike in violations also highlighted the persistent challenge of vehicular pollution in Delhi, known for its alarming levels of air pollution.

Notably, the Delhi Traffic Police has also conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top ten traffic circles, including Model Town, Karol Bagh, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, and Tilak Nagar among others, with the highest number of challans issued for PUCC violations this year.

“This detailed examination has pinpointed regions where such traffic violations occur most frequently. By identifying these areas, targeted enforcement measures can be implemented to promote adherence to traffic regulations,” said the official, adding, that by rigorously monitoring and enforcing PUCC regulations, traffic cops aim to cultivate a culture of compliance with emissions standards among motorists.