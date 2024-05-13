Pro-Khalistan graffiti appears at metro station in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police registered a case after pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans targeting India and Prime Minister Modi were spotted on the pillars of two Delhi Metro stations on Sunday. The graffiti was found drawn beneath the Karol Bagh and Jhandewalan Metro stations.

An official said steps to remove the graffiti were initiated while an FIR was also registered in this matter.

“Police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area and at the stations to identify the culprits and nab them. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and graffiti and slogans have been removed,” a senior police officer said.

In another incident, the police had tracked down a 37-year-old man who had allegedly painted a pro-Khalistan graffiti on a wall in west Delhi on Republic Day, this year.

Last November, after searches in Punjab and Haryana, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested a 38-year-old man who had made pro-Khalistan graffiti on the walls of the ISBT flyover in September.