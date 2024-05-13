The Trials of Goodness

Political compulsions

The book is very much a testament to the affection and regard in which Gandhi was held by those that he worked with. But it is also an exposure of the deceitful nature of contemporary Indian polity, with friendships and even family relations held hostage to political compulsion. Aiyar’s is a tale that abounds in villains, but there is only one hero.

For myself therefore, although there is much reasoning with which I do not agree, this is an apposite, indeed, necessary companion volume to my own memoir of My Years with Rajiv: Triumph and Tragedy (Westland), for although our accounts of different developments described therein, deal with different threads resulting in the conclusions arrived at, they give to the reader a wider perspective and hopefully a better understanding of what is now history, with a continued bearing on evolving events not only in India but across the world — most importantly the abjuration of the nuclear option in wars fought between nations into the present day. In this context lies Gandhi’s stellar contribution to nuclear disarmament.

I cannot but agree with Aiyar when he says: “He (Rajiv Gandhi) was intelligent, intellectually alive, tireless, and dedicated to improving the moral tone of our democracy. Essentially a good man, a trusting human

being, honest with a high sense of probity and integrity.” But then Aiyar proceeds forthwith to assert that he was “felled” (he repeats the dramatic word in the introduction and in the conclusion) by “allegations of financial corruption”, I cannot agree.

The misrepresentation of the Bofors purchase, the biggest weapons contract entered into by the government until that time, which Aiyar has authoritatively dissected in some detail, although it sullied Gandhi’s reputation, did not fell him, and as Aiyar has pointed out, a host of judicial proceedings on the issue initiated by his opponents came to a universal nought with, finally, a total exoneration by the courts, years thereafter for him and his family. Besides the gun is to this day the star weapon in India’s armoury.

Bofors to Babri and IPKF

Gandhi lost the 1989 election not because of Bofors but from the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi issue brought to a head with the shilanyas with which Gandhi initiated his1989 election campaign. And he lost his life because he trusted too much in his urge to do what was right by the people of Sri Lanka, as also acknowledged by Aiyar in his very extensive discussion on the IPKF deployment, although this was an issue with which he was not associated by the PM, leading Aiyar to exclaim, “The Gandhi family never explain why they say yes, or why they say no.” I personally might find this witticism true of the self-effacing Sonia Gandhi, with whom also I have had the pleasure to work, but not of Rajiv.

Workings of the PMO

Aiyar finds that civil servants in the PMO, in which he served, were placed in “water tight compartments”, which has led him to base his work on stray conversations with Gandhi, records of meetings taken by the PM in which he was in attendance or, in one distinct case of a meeting held in Srinagar in imploding Kashmir in 1990, when Gandhi was LOP. So, The Rajiv I Knew in demonstrating accurately Rajiv Gandhi’s own thinking on various issues addressed by him, fills a void in the general assessment of the dynamics leading to policy determination, but lacks, other than Aiyar’s own understanding of the issue, in providing an explanation of the requirements and need for the government to proceed as it did.

Curiously, I never found the PMO to have been so divided. That is why, although all the elements of government policy under PM Rajiv Gandhi are covered by Aiyar, I consider that it sits so well with my own account of the period for an exhaustive grasp on the momentous nature of what were in fact revolutionary steps in governance reform, and why they fell short in Gandhi’s own eyes, in becoming as pervasive as he intended.