Vote for AAP or I will be jailed again: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: While holding roadshows in support of the party’s candidates in South, West and New Delhi, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that he will have to return to jail on June 2 if people fail to elect AAP in the May 25 Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal, accused in alleged excise policy scam, is out of interim bail till June 1 for Lok Sabha elections campaigning. “If you [voters] press the broom button [AAP election symbol], then I will not have to go to jail again. Power in your hands,” he stated.

Kejriwal wondered why he was put behind bars. “Your children were not getting a good education. I built world-class schools. Is this my fault? For treatment, you were spending lakhs of rupees in private hospitals. I built mohola clinics and hospitals and improved medical infrastructure. Is this my mistake?” he asked.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that he arranged for free medicines for the people of Delhi but when he went to Tihar, he did not receive insulin injections for 15 days. “I have diabetes. I take 52 units of insulin daily. They did not give me insulin for 15 days inside Tihar,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP plans to stop free electricity and other schemes. “If I went back to jail, the BJP would stop your work, free electricity, degrade schools, and shut down hospitals and Mohalla Clinics,” the CM charged.

Over BJP’s call of “400 plus seat”, Kejriwal questioned why the ruling party want such a high number of seats. “They want to turn the constitution of the country and end the reservations for backwards and Dalits,” he alleged.

While in a roadshow in Uttam Nagar in support of Mahabal Mishra, Kejriwal said people are saying that God has brought him out of jail to defeat the BJP. Everyone knows Mahabal Mishra. BJP’s Parvesh Verma was the MP, but never showed up and spoke rudely.”

“There is a dictatorship in the country. We have to end this dictatorship,” he added.