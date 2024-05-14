143 public toilets constructed for third-gender people: Delhi govt tells HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that a total of 143 toilets have been constructed in the national capital, exclusively for the use of transgender persons.

According to a status report submitted by the government’s social welfare department to a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora, an additional 223 toilets are under construction and plans for 30 more are yet to commence.

The report highlighted that 1,584 toilets intended for persons with disabilities have been earmarked for transgender individuals’ use.

In response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Jasmine Kaur Chhabra, advocating for separate washrooms for the transgender community to mitigate the risks of sexual assault and harassment, the Delhi High Court acknowledged the government’s January status report and concluded the proceedings.

During the hearing, advocate Rupinder Pal Singh, representing the petitioner, expressed no objection to closing the PIL, underscoring the government’s obligation to fulfil its commitments outlined in the status report and subsequent actions.

Earlier statements from the social welfare department’s counsel indicated that 102 toilets had been constructed previously, with an additional 194 under construction.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), operating under the union ministry of home affairs, informed the court that 12 toilets for transgender individuals were operational, and tenders had been awarded for the construction of 79 more in the Lutyens’ Delhi area.

The PIL emphasised the necessity of providing equal facilities for the transgender community, citing initiatives in cities like Mysore, Bhopal, and Ludhiana as examples to emulate.

It highlighted the challenges faced by transgenders using gender-specific facilities and underscored the violation of constitutional rights, particularly Article 14, which guarantees equality before the law.