30-yr-old man gets new lease of life after receiving liver from accident victim

NEW DELHI: In a show of compassion, a family donated the liver of its 76-year-old member to a man who suffered from an end-stage liver disease.

The organ of the donor, who was road accident victim and was declared dead by the doctors at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, gave a new lease of life to the 30-year-old man battling Liver Cirrhosis.

A green corridor was created to transport the donated liver, which travelled a distance of 28.4 kilometres in 44 minutes and was transplanted to the patient in Max, Saket.

According to NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation), once a patient is declared brain dead, the hospital can counsel the family for organ donation. NOTTO protocol and guidelines stipulate that the treating hospital provide all details and obtain necessary clearances for a possible organ donation.

In this case, the No Objection Certificate in a Medico-Legal Case (NOC-MLC) was obtained and a request for a green corridor was made, the hospital said.

“Amidst profound sorrow and grief, the family of the deceased displayed courage and generosity by consenting to donate their loved ones’ liver to a 30-year-old man suffering from liver cirrhosis. The entire process of multi-organ retrieval surgery took around 2 hours and 35 minutes. A green corridor to transport the liver was created from Fortis Shalimar Bagh to Max Hospital, Saket, covering a distance of 28.4 km in just 44 minutes,” the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital also highlighted the generosity of the donor’s family in recognising the value of organ donation and giving the gift of life to those in need.

“We remain indebted to the family for their magnanimity amid grief. The clockwork precision of all internal and external medical teams made this donation a reality. This should encourage more people to come forward,” it said.