87% students clear CBSE XII exam; Delhi government schools better national average

NEW DELHI: Over 87 percent of students passed the 2024 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations, the result announced on Monday showed.

The pass percentage, 87.98, increased slightly by 0.65 percent points compared to the 2023 results. However, for the third-gender candidates, it declined by 10 points as 50 percent of them managed to pass this year in comparison to 60 percent last year.

Once again, girls led the winning streak with a pass percentage of 91.52 percent, 6.40 percentage points higher than boys’ pass percentage In 2023, 90.68 percent girls passed the board exam. Meanwhile, to avoid unhealthy competition, no merit list was declared.

The CBSE issued the merit certificate to the top 0.1 percent of students who scored the highest marks in their respective subjects.