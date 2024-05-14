87% students clear CBSE XII exam; Delhi government schools better national average

NEW DELHI: Over 87 percent of students passed the 2024 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations, the result announced on Monday showed.
The pass percentage, 87.98, increased slightly by 0.65 percent points compared to the 2023 results. However, for the third-gender candidates, it declined by 10 points as 50 percent of them managed to pass this year in comparison to 60 percent last year.
Once again, girls led the winning streak with a pass percentage of 91.52 percent, 6.40 percentage points higher than boys’ pass percentage In 2023, 90.68 percent girls passed the board exam. Meanwhile, to avoid unhealthy competition, no merit list was declared.
The CBSE issued the merit certificate to the top 0.1 percent of students who scored the highest marks in their respective subjects.
Highest Pass percentage in Kerala
According to the CBSE data, 24,068 students scored more than 95 percent. The pass percentage in Trivandrum was the highest with 99.91 percent, followed by Vijaywada and Chennai with 99.04 percent and 98.47 percent respectively.
The lowest region-wise score was secured by Prayagraj with 78.25 percent, Noida (80.27 percent), Guwahati (82.05 percent), and Bhopal (82.46 percent).
Institution-wise, the CTSA has topped with 99.23 percent of students passing from them, followed by 98.90 percent from JNVs and 98.81 percent from KVs. The pass percentage among the government-aided and government-run schools is 91.42 percent and 88.23 percent respectively. The pass percentage in the independent schools is 87.70 percent.
As per the official schedule, the class 12 CBSE supplementary exam will be held from July 15. The application for the supplementary and re-evaluation will be online and the board will not accept any offline application.
Last year, in the Class 12 result, the overall pass percentage was 87.33 percent, which was a dip from 2022. However, the performance had improved in comparison to the pre-pandemic years (83.40 percent in 2019).
Delhi government schools set benchmark
Delhi government schools yet again surpassed expectations in the CBSE Class XII board results, achieving a 96.99% pass rate compared to the national average of 87.98%. In Class X results, the pass percentage increased by 8.36% from last year.
This year, 1,51,429 students belonging to Delhi government schools appeared in the Class XII board. Out of these, 1,46,885 students cleared the exam. This year's result is 96.99%, which is 5.4% higher than the previous year’s 91.59% and more than 9% higher than the national CBSE average.
An official statement said that in the Class X board results, government schools proved best across the country. The result of government schools across the country is 86.72%. The result of the Delhi government schools is 7.48% higher than the figures