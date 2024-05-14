AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by PA of Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly physically assaulted at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, following which she alerted the Delhi Police but did not file any formal complaint.

Coming as it did in the midst of the general elections and with the AAP refusing to clear the air, the issue soon acquired political overtones.

The police received a PCR call at 9.34 am from Maliwal, who was at Kejriwal’s residence, alleging that she had been assaulted by one of the chief minister’s staff.

“As per information, the lady is saying that she is at the CM’s house and has been assaulted by CM’s PA Bibhav Kumar,” the note of the PCR call written by a policeman read.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Meena said the local Station House Officer along with other staff reached the CM’s residence but didn’t find her there. Maliwal, the former Delhi Commission for Women chief, later visited the Civil Lines police station but did not give any formal complaint.

The National Commission for Women then stepped in and said it will write to the Delhi Police seeking an Action Taken Report within three days.

While no official reaction has come from Maliwal or the AAP, the BJP slammed Kejriwal and demanded accountability. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva sought a thorough investigation into the entire incident.