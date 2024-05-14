Class X results: 93% students pass, marginally higher than in 2023

NEW DELHI: The CBSE on Monday declared the results for the Class 10 exam, with 93.60 percent of students clearing the test. The pass percentage this year has seen a minor increase of 0.48 percent.

Girls outshine boys by 2.04 percentage points, as 94.75 percent of them cleared the exam.

While girls’ pass rates increased slightly from 94.25 percent in 2023 to 94.75 percent in 2024, boys’ improvement was also marginal, rising from 92.27 percent to 92.71 percent.

More than 47,000 students have scored above 95 percent, and more than 2.12 lakh have scored above 90 percent.

With a 99.7 percent pass rate, Trivandrum was in first place, followed by Vijaywada (99.60 percent) and Chennai (99.30 percent).

Both Bengaluru and Ajmer demonstrated strong performance, achieving respective pass percentages of 99.26 percent and 97.10 percent, respectively.

Pune came in second with 96.46 per cent, while Chandigarh, Delhi East, and Delhi West all continued to achieve at 94.45 per cent, 94.18 per cent, and 94.14 per cent, respectively. Patna’s 92.91 percent passing percentage at the end highlighted the disparities in academic standards between regions.

The overall pass rates for all subjects show an upward trend in academic achievement when comparing the years 2023 and 2024.

A rise from the 2,184,117 registrations and 2,165,805 appearances recorded in 2023 can be seen in the 2,238,827 registered students who took the exams in 2024.

Alongside this increase in participation, more students were passing the exams as well: 2,095,467 students passed in 2024 as opposed to 20,16,779 in 2023.

Thus, there was a noteworthy improvement of 0.48 percent as the overall pass percentage increased from 93.12 percent in 2023 to 93.60 percent in 2024.