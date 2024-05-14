CUET-UG scheduled for May 15 postponed for Delhi centres: NTA

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) said Tuesday the The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG scheduled for May 15 stands postponed for centres across Delhi due to "unavoidable reasons".

The examination will now be held in Delhi on May 29 and revised admit cards will be issued for candidates, it said.

"It is being informed to all the concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry - 306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test - 501) which were earlier scheduled on 15 May 2024 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centres across Delhi only," the NTA said in a statement.

It further said that the examination scheduled for May 15 will be held in all other cities across the country, including in Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida, and abroad.

Further examinations scheduled for other dates (May 16, 17 and 18) at all centres, including those in Delhi, will be held as scheduled, the NTA added.