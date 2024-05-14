‘Drunk’ Delhi Police constable mows down pedestrian

NEW DELHI: A 58-year-old man was killed after being hit by a speeding police vehicle being driven by a Delhi Police constable in the Sarojini Nagar area on Monday, an official said. The driver of the offending vehicle was identified as Constable Pardeep Kumar, who was reportedly in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident.

According to the official, a call was received at the Sarojini Nagar police station in the wee hours of Monday, reporting an accident involving a Mahindra Scorpio car of Delhi Police.

“On reaching the scene, the police team found a man named Baijnath lying dead in a pool of blood,” DCP (Southwest) Rohit Meena said. Accordingly, the police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the accused driver, Constable Pardeep Kumar, was arrested, the senior officer added.

The deceased has been identified as Baijnath a.k.a Rajesh Gupta, a resident of Trilokpuri. As per the officer, the accused constable’s alcohol level was 60 as per the medico-legal case (MLC) report.

