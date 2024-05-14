Ex-BJP minister Jayant Sinha’s son joins Congress in Kharge's presence

RANCHI: Former Union Minister Jayant Sinha’s son, Aashir Sinha, joined the Congress party amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The BJP MP from Hazaribagh and former Union Minister in the Narendra Modi government witnessed his son’s decision during a program attended by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Jayant Sinha was replaced by Hazaribagh (Sadar) MLA Manish Jaiswal as the BJP candidate from Hazaribagh in the current Lok Sabha polls.

Jayant Sinha, who previously served as Union Minister of State (Finance) in the Narendra Modi government, reportedly had a strained relationship with the BJP due to repeated attacks made by his father, Yashwant Sinha, also a former Union Minister in the BJP government.

Jayant Sinha expressed his desire not to contest the 2024 elections, aiming to shift his focus towards combating climate change in India and globally. Meanwhile, Aashir Sinha made his first appearance wearing a Congress scarf at the Barhi rally.