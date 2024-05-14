Two CCTVs installed in my Tihar cell: Delhi CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday said that two CCTV cameras were installed inside his cell in Tihar jail, adding that the footage was being monitored by 13 officers.

“It was said that the CCTV feed was also provided to the PMO and PM Modi was monitoring me. I do not know what grudge Modi has against me,” he alleged.

Addressing MCD councillors, the AAP supremo claimed that there were plans to re-arrest him and break the party, but these plans failed as party members, councillors, and volunteers stood by him.

The AAP National Convenor said they (BJP-led central government) tried their best to harass him in various ways inside the jail.

“They did not give me insulin for 15 days. I have been suffering from diabetes for 20 years and have been on insulin for 10 years. I have very high sugar levels, and I take 52 units of insulin daily, which is a lot.

When I went to jail, my sugar level was increasing daily; sometimes it was 300, sometimes 325. It was then that I started getting worried because if the sugar level remains this high for a long time, then it gradually starts affecting your organs like kidney and liver, and it can lead to permanent damage,” he said

“I used to keep requesting the doctors to give me insulin, but they kept delaying. They kept saying that ‘we are monitoring you and we’ll give you insulin when it will be needed.’ I asked them if not now, then when will it be needed? My sugar level had exceeded 300. Only after you raised your voice, the media raised their voice, it was then they were forced to give me insulin.”

The Chief Minister, sharing the ordeals of his days in jail, said , “They had installed two CCTV cameras in my cell, to see what time I wake up, what time I go to bed, what time I eat food, which TV channels I watch, what time I wake up at night, what time I go to the bathroom. These recordings were played by the 13 officers. These people were continuously monitoring each and everything that I was doing.”

“We have also learnt that the jail authority had also given a feed of the same to the Prime Minister’s Office,” the Chief Minister said.