CUET-UG: NTA postpones May 15 exam in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a late-night development, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday said the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2024 scheduled for May 15 stands postponed for centres across Delhi due to “unavoidable reasons.” The examination in Delhi will now be held on May 29.

Speaking with this paper, Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said, “Due to unavoidable reasons, the four papers scheduled on 15 May in the Centres of Delhi city only have to be rescheduled to 29 May 2024. NTA has done this in the best interest of the students. The revised admit cards will be issued.” Exams have been canceled in 258 centres in Delhi, he added.

The announcement came few hours before the exams were to begin in 380 exam centers across India, including 26 outside India. The news was greeted by students and parents alike with great dismay as it came at the very last minute.

In a public notice, the NTA said, “It is being informed to all the concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry -306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test - 501) which were earlier scheduled on 15 May 2024 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in centres across Delhi only.”

It further said that the examination scheduled for May 15 will be held in all other cities across the country, including in Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida, and abroad. “Further examinations scheduled on other dates – May 16, 17, and 18, 2024 at all centers including those in Delhi will be held as scheduled,” said Dr. Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website.