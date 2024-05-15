Delhi High Court reserves judgement on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in excise policy scam case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved judgment on the bail pleas of Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in the money laundering and corruption cases linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

Currently in judicial custody in connection to the excise policy scam, Sisodia’s bail pleas were heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who reserved the order after hearing arguments from senior advocates Dayan Krishnan and Mohit Mathur, representing Sisodia, and Zoheb Hossain, the special counsel for the ED, and SPP Ripudaman Bharadwaj, representing the CBI.

Krishnan argued against the trial court’s observation of a “concerted effort” to delay proceedings, emphasizing the lack of progress in the trial.

Adding to this, Mathur said, “I don’t know how the application to meet my wife physically, which was allowed by way of custody parole, how will that delay trial. Numbers are thrown at all of us but nowhere does it show how seeking permission to sign a cheque or affidavit or vakalatnama, to meet my ailing wife, all these allowed but how have I contributed to the delay?”.

Opposing bail, Hossain stressed Sisodia’s alleged involvement in a conspiracy to benefit AAP through bribes and irregularities in excise policy decisions. He cited digital evidence and statements from bribe givers implicating Sisodia. After hearing arguments, Justice Sharma reserved the order on both bail pleas.

Sisodia’s arrests by CBI and ED in February and March last year are connected to allegations regarding the 2021-22 excise policy decisions, with claims of recommendations made without proper approval and conspiracies to favour certain entities. The ED also alleges coordination by individuals including Vijay Nair, acting on behalf of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Sisodia’s previous bail pleas were denied by the trial court, Delhi High Court, and the Supreme Court, which also dismissed review and curative petitions. The Supreme Court suggested Sisodia file a fresh bail plea if the trial pace remains slow.