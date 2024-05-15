Fire breaks out in 'illegal' paper godown in east Delhi, one dead

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man was charred to death after a fire broke out in an 'illegal' paper godown in the East Delhi area on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

According to DFS officials, the fire broke out in a two-storey building in the Shakarpur area, where the body of Satendra Paswan was recovered behind a mount of gutted cardboard in a room.

A call was received at 2 am and six fire tenders were pressed into service. The dousing operation continued till 7 am, an official said.