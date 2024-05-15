Lok Sabha polls: Railway crossing jam, Nangloi voters’ key concern

NEW DELHI: Popularly known as “Nangloi,” the Nangloi Jat assembly segment has become infamous for its railway gateposts, which cause traffic jams.
“The road towards the railway crossing becomes a nightmare during the evening. The traffic jam after 5:30 pm is a never-ending ordeal. The gatepost gets closed and the entire road comes to a standstill. I fear that if somebody is ill and gets stuck in this jam, they might not make it. It is that dire,” Keshav Gupta, a resident, shared, his voice filled with concern.
The Public Works Department (PWD) has planned to construct a railway overbridge to alleviate road congestion. However, the work is yet to be completed, leaving the residents in a perpetual state of traffic chaos.
In addition to the traffic jam, the residents have been flagging a poor sewage system and water supply, garbage near the railway station, and water logging in the congested lanes.
“The drinking water comes at 2 am and finishes by 5 am. Technically, to get the drinking water for an entire day, we must stay awake at night to fill all our buckets. This is the most difficult struggle of our life while living in Delhi,” Jayanti Devi, a 54-year-old resident, said.
Another resident complained about the quality of the water and said she was worried about her children’s health.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board has been puting efforts to revive the water body in Nangloi Jat. According to the Jal Board officials, rejuvenation of lakes in the area will not only beautify the water body but also help to improve the groundwater table. The water bodies in Nangloi Jat- Nangloi Jat Water Body is spread across 1.5 acre.
Nangloi is part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and is surrounded by Paschim Vihar, Delhi Outer Ring Road, and Najafgarh. It is divided into four wards: Jawalapuri, Nangloi Jat, Nihal Vihar, and Guru Harkishan Nagar.
In the election held in 2015, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Raghuvinder Shokeen had won the seat and was re-elected in 2020. In 2013, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manoj Kumar Shoukeen was declared victorious. Prior in 2008, Congress had won the seat and Vijendra Singh was elected as the MLA.
Last year, Nangloi witnessed clashes during Muharram and kept the Delhi Police on tenterhooks.
From the West Delhi, India bloc has fielded Mahabal Mishra on the AAP ticket to take on BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat.