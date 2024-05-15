Lok Sabha polls: Railway crossing jam, Nangloi voters’ key concern

NEW DELHI: Popularly known as “Nangloi,” the Nangloi Jat assembly segment has become infamous for its railway gateposts, which cause traffic jams.

“The road towards the railway crossing becomes a nightmare during the evening. The traffic jam after 5:30 pm is a never-ending ordeal. The gatepost gets closed and the entire road comes to a standstill. I fear that if somebody is ill and gets stuck in this jam, they might not make it. It is that dire,” Keshav Gupta, a resident, shared, his voice filled with concern.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has planned to construct a railway overbridge to alleviate road congestion. However, the work is yet to be completed, leaving the residents in a perpetual state of traffic chaos.

In addition to the traffic jam, the residents have been flagging a poor sewage system and water supply, garbage near the railway station, and water logging in the congested lanes.

“The drinking water comes at 2 am and finishes by 5 am. Technically, to get the drinking water for an entire day, we must stay awake at night to fill all our buckets. This is the most difficult struggle of our life while living in Delhi,” Jayanti Devi, a 54-year-old resident, said.