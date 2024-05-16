Centre’s inaction responsible for rise in crime rate: Congress

NEW DELHI: Congress hit out at the BJP on Wednesday over the law and order situation, particularly for the women in the city.

The party said that the Centre has failed to take responsibility for the rising crime rates against women and senior citizens in the last 10 years. It also said that the INDIA bloc will improve the law and order situation if it is voted to power.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Harun Yusuf said the national capital is now infamous as the “rape and crime capital” of the country and after coming to power, Delhi’s security will now be Congress’s responsibility.

“Today, in the deteriorating environment of Delhi, every person is worried about his safety because the number of criminal cases against women, the elderly, children and girls in the capital are increasing. Due to the inaction of the central government and the Home Ministry, Delhi has become the crime capital,” Yusuf said.