Modi will be first PM to hold rally in north-east Delhi, says Manoj Tiwari

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in three Delhi constituencies viz. North East Delhi, Chandni Chowk, and East Delhi on May 18, BJP’s northeast Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari said on Wednesday.

“I am delighted to inform you that on May 18, evening around 4 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to our constituency and address a mass gathering,” Tiwari said.

He said it is the first time any prime minister will be visiting the North East Delhi constituency. “Let’s all come out of our homes and welcome our beloved leader,” the BJP leader said.

Notably, this will be the first campaign by PM Modi in Delhi for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The city will go to the polls on May 25. The BJP has fielded its candidates for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi that it has retained since the 2014 polls.

The party is pitted against the AAP and Congress alliance, contesting the polls on four and three seats, respectively, under a seat-sharing agreement.

Most likely, the campaign venue would be the Yamuna Khadar area, which lies in the North East Delhi parliamentary constituency and is also adjacent to the East Delhi constituency.

According to party sources, the campaign schedule of the top BJP brass in Delhi, including national president JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and chief ministers of the party-ruled states like Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh, is also being formalised.

The entry of bigwigs in Delhi will most likely intensify the campaign, as nearly 10 days are left until the voting day for 7 seats in Delhi.

Previously, the prime minister held rallies in the national capital during the 2020 assembly elections.