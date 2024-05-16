Sanjay Singh meets Swati Maliwal amid raging row over assault

NEW DELHI: A day after his admission that CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PS Bibhav Kumar “misbehaved” with AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday met Maliwal.

Sources said Singh was accompanied by Delhi Commission for Women member Vandana Singh. The meeting reportedly took place at Maliwal’s residence.

Singh admitted that Kumar misbehaved with Maliwal on Monday at the CM’s residence and that the AAP chief would take strict action in the matter. His statement came more than 30 hours after Maliwal approached cops the police about the incident.

“On Monday morning, Maliwal went to Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to meet him. While she was waiting in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar came there and misbehaved with Swati Maliwal. She had reported the incident to the police by calling on the number ‘112’. We condemn this incident. The CM has taken cognizance of the incident and has called for strict action,” Singh said.

Singh acknowledged Maliwal’s contribution to the society. “She is one of the senior-most leaders of the party. We stand with her,” Singh said.

Attempt to pacify

AAP leaders declined to give details about Sanjay Singh’s meeting with the former DCW chief. The meeting at Maliwal’s residence is seen as an attempt to pacify the leader who has been with the party since its inception.