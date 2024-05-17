Lok Sabha polls: Gurjar vs Gurjar in South Delhi

NEW DELHI: Once considered a bastion of the affluent, represented by popular leaders like Madan Lal Khurana and Sushma Swaraj, South Delhi transformed the 2008 delimitation exercise. Affluent colonies such as Greater Kailash, Hauz Khas, and RK Puram were redefined, leaving behind a constituency marked by urban villages and slums.

Today, the constituency’s voting segments predominantly comprise urban villages, slums and resettlement colonies, setting the stage for intense caste politics in the national capital.

The BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and the INDIA bloc’s Sahiram Pehalwan are vying for the seat, with caste and community equations poised to influence the electoral outcome, given that both candidates hail from the same community and village.

In the previous general election, the BJP secured victory with 56.8 percent of the vote share, but the incumbent MP, Ramesh Bidhuri, has been replaced by Ramvir Singh Bidhuri amidst growing discontent and anti-incumbency sentiment.

Conversely, a decade earlier, Congress clinched the seat in 2009 with 50 percent of the vote share, while the BJP trailed with 36.5 percent.

South Delhi has historically grappled with low voter turnout, with only one instance surpassing 60 percent in the 2014 parliamentary election. The constituency witnessed its highest turnout at 62.90 percent in 2014, but a trend of alternating high and low turnout persists in subsequent elections.

With approximately 22,21,445 voters across 10 assembly seats, the constituency comprises 9,86,726 female voters, 12,34,380 male voters, and 339 third-gender voters.

A compelling poll battle is unfolding between AAP and BJP candidates, both sitting MLAs from the same community, in what has become a Gurjar versus Gurjar contest for the Lok Sabha seat.