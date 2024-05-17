Noida man dies by suicide in police custody, family alleges foul play

NEW DELHI: In an alleged instance of custodial death surfacing from Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, a young man in his early twenties who was brought in for questioning as an accused in a sexual assault case on Wednesday night, allegedly died by suicide at a Noida police station on Thursday.

However, the family of the deceased, identified as Yogesh Kumar, accused the local police at Chipiyan outpost under Bisrakh police station area of Greater Noida, of demanding Rs 5 lakh as bribe to release him.

Taking stern view of the allegations levelled by the kin of the deceased, the entire police post was suspended by Commissioner of Noida Police, Laxmi Singh. “All the personnel posted at the police chowki, apart from the one under training, have been suspended. Preliminary investigation against chowki incharge, SHO and ACP has been ordered,” Singh said.

She further said Additional DCP Noida was directed to conduct a detailed investigation of the incident. “Strict action will be taken against whoever is found negligent in the incident. The post-mortem will be done by a panel of doctors and videography will be conducted,” the top officer informed, adding a case is also being registered on the allegations of the family.

DCP (Central Noida) Suniti said the deceased Kumar’s coworker had accused him of sexual assault, after which he had been detained and called to the police post for questioning on Wednesday.

“On Thursday, at 10 am, he allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a rope on the barracks beside the chowki. He was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead by the medics. The investigation is in the initial stages and we have guidelines from NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) to follow in such cases. We will follow that protocol and conduct further investigation,” the senior officer said.

The deceased’s brother told the press that his brother used to work at a bakery for Rs 16,000–17,000. “Police officials took Rs 53,000 in cash from us. I was at the chowki till 10 pm, and arrived back at 6 am,” he said.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.