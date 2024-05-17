Rahul, Kejriwal to share stage at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

NEW DELHI: In 2011, Ramlila ground saw a watershed moment in India’s polity which led to the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party and the decline of Congress. A decade later, in a turn of events, the same spot will witness a poll solidarity between two top leaders of both parties.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be sharing a stage with foe-turned-friend AAP’s supremo, Arvind Kejriwal, at Ramlila Maidan in an election campaign to seek votes for its candidates.

The event is scheduled for Saturday at 5 pm. The Delhi Congress said workers are appealing to the public to make the event a grand success by mobilising the crowd. AAP workers are doing the same.

Delhi Congress’ President Devender Yadav reviewed the preparations for the event on Thursday. He said that thousands of people are expected to attend the event.

“Party leaders have been instructed to arrange comfortable seating arrangements and facility for water for the public. Transport facilities should also be provided to them. We expect a huge gathering, as this is the first election rally in the city by Rahul. Candidates of both parties, leaders and supporters will be there,” he said.