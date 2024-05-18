Clip from CM house surfaces, barbs follow

NEW DELHI: Four days after Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media in which Maliwal could be seen arguing with a security staff at the CM’s residence.

The 52-second video shows Maliwal seated on a couch and shouting at a security staff when asked to leave the premises. She could be heard saying, “You make me speak to DCP, SHO, I will eat your job if you try to touch me. I have called 112; let the police come, then I’ll talk. This ‘ganja’ (bald)...”

Sharply reacting to the video, Maliwal, in an apparent reference to Kejriwal, said “Like every time, the political hitman has started efforts to save himself.” She called the purported video a half-truth and without context.

Later in the evening, Delhi Minister Atishi, in a press conference, termed the allegations levelled by Maliwal against Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar as “baseless” and a BJP conspiracy to frame the Chief Minister.

Immediately afterwards, Maliwal, without naming anyone, accused AAP of a U-turn in the matter after accepting it publicly just two days back.

In an apparent reference to Bibhav Kumar, Maliwal said, “this goon is threatening the party” by saying he will reveal all its secrets if arrested. “No problem, I have been fighting alone for the women of the country, I will fight for myself too. Do character assassination as much as possible,” she dared.