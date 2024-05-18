CM aide ‘assaulted’ me, says Maliwal; AAP calls her ‘BJP agent’

The former Delhi Commission for Women chief said that while uttering these words, Bibhav Kumar came and stood right in front of her and, without any provocation, started hitting her repeatedly.

“He slapped me at least 7-8 times while I continued to scream for help. I was shocked and kept screaming for assistance. In an attempt to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs. At that moment, he pounced on me, brutally dragged me, and deliberately pulled my shirt up, causing the buttons to come undone, and my shirt flew up,” the FIR read.

Maliwal said that she pleaded and screamed for help, but Kumar continued to assault her and kicked her in the chest, stomach and pelvic area. “I repeatedly told him that I was having my periods and in unbearable pain. However, he attacked me with full force again and again,” Maliwal alleged.

Somehow Maliwal managed to get free, sat on the sofa and dialled 112 and reported the assault to the police. “When Bibhav realised that I had called the police, he left the room and returned with security personnel. They came and asked me to leave,” she stated. Eventually, Maliwal was taken outside the CM residence, where she sat briefly on the floor due to the “intense pain”.” She left in an Autorickshaw and reached the Civil Lines police station.

‘Maliwal was trying to forcefully enter CM’s residence, when I stopped her, she hurled abuses’

NEW DELHI: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar r lodged the complaint at the Civil Lines police station in which he alleged that Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal is trying to falsely implicate him so as to create undue pressure on him. “Maliwal came to the Chief Minister’s residence and sought permission to enter. The security officer informed her that there was no such appointment on record and therefore he could not allow her to enter. She then forcefully entered the CM Residence despite the objections of the CM office staff,” Kumar alleged. At 9:22 am, Kumar stated that he entered the main building of the CM Residence and found Maliwal sitting in the drawing room and “politely” requested her to follow the proper procedure “Maliwal started screaming and hurled abuses and said: “tumhari himmat kaise hui...ek MP ko rokne ki....tumhari aukat kya hai?,” the complaint read. Kumar stated that he did not reacted to her abuses and politely kept requesting her to leave the CM Residence. As per the complaint, Maliwal started walking towards the interiors of the residence. “I strongly objected to her trying to gain forceful entry and stood in front of her to prevent the same. This infuriated Maliwal then angrily sat on the sofa and dialled the PCR, and started making blatantly false allegations.