Maliwal’s charge is baseless, clip shows reality: AAP

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi on Friday refuted claims of assault on party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar stating that it is a BJP conspiracy to frame the AAP supremo.
Meanwhile, Maliwal attacked the AAP for taking a” u-turn”, stating that the party is under pressure from Kumar.
The AAP’s statement came a day after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Kejriwal, for allegedly assaulting Maliwal at the chief minister’s official residence. She had reached the CM’s residence without an appointment and her intention was to level allegations against Kejriwal, senior AAP leader Atishi alleged on Friday.
“Today a video has surfaced that has exposed the lie of Maliwal. In her FIR, she has said she was brutally assaulted and she was in pain, and buttons of her shirt were torn. A video that has surfaced shows an entirely different reality,” Atishi said. When Atishi was asked about Singh accepting misbehaviour with Maliwal and calling it “highly condemnable”, she said, “AAP MP Sanjay Singh met Maliwal and he had only her version. But now this video has brought out the truth.”
“The video shows her threatening Kumar. The charges levelled by Maliwal are baseless. Maliwal insisted on meeting Kejriwal. She is Rajya Sabha MP and she should know that the CM has a busy schedule. Kumar told her that the chief minister is busy and unable to meet her. She shouted at him, pushed him and tried to enter the residential portion of the CM House,” she claimed.