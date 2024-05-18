Maliwal’s charge is baseless, clip shows reality: AAP

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi on Friday refuted claims of assault on party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar stating that it is a BJP conspiracy to frame the AAP supremo.

Meanwhile, Maliwal attacked the AAP for taking a” u-turn”, stating that the party is under pressure from Kumar.

The AAP’s statement came a day after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Kejriwal, for allegedly assaulting Maliwal at the chief minister’s official residence. She had reached the CM’s residence without an appointment and her intention was to level allegations against Kejriwal, senior AAP leader Atishi alleged on Friday.