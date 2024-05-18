Swati Maliwal assault case: AAP releases new CCTV footage in a bid to 'expose her'

After physical assault against Swati Maliwal by Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, AAP has released a fresh CCTV footage of her in a bid to 'expose her.'

In the fresh footage shared by AAP, the party Rajya Sabha MP could be seen engaged in an argument with the security personnel who escorted her out of the house, even as she was walking out of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

The party shared the video clip on the platform X with a caption in Hindi reading, "This video exposes the truth behind Swati Maliwal's allegations."